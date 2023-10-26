Nineteen-year-old acquaintance charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia journalist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An acquaintance has been charged in the death of a Philadelphia journalist who went from sleeping on the street to working for the mayor to writing columns on the city’s most pressing social issues. Nineteen-year-old Robert Edmond Davis faces murder, weapons counts and related charges in the death of 39-year-old Josh Kruger, who was shot and killed at his Philadelphia home on Oct. 2. A warrant was issued for Davis four days later and authorities have said they have video of him in the area of Kruger’s home before the shooting. Davis was arrested at his South Philadelphia home Wednesday night. Authorities have said the motive behind the killing remains unclear, but that the pair were in a relationship.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.