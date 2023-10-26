Norfolk Southern investing in more automated inspection systems on its railroad to improve safety

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern has installed the first of what will be more than a dozen of a new generation of automated inspection portals on its tracks in Ohio — not far from where one of its trains derailed in February and spilled hazardous chemicals that caught fire. The new portals are equipped with high-speed cameras that will take hundreds of pictures of every passing rail car to help quickly identify defects on moving trains. The pictures are analyzed by artificial intelligence software. Other major railroads have invested in similar inspection technology to supplement — and where regulators approve it, replace — human inspections. University of Delaware railroad safety expert Allan Zarembski said it’s significant that Norfolk Southern is investing in so many of these portals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.