Pakistan’s ex-leader Nawaz Sharif regains right to appeal convictions, opening a path to election

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A federal court in Pakistan’s capital has restored the appeals of the country’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against his 2018 convictions in graft cases. Thursday’s development comes less than a week after Sharif returned home, ending four years of self-imposed exile in London ahead of parliamentary elections which are due in January. The decision by the Islamabad High Court was a boost for Sharif. If the court overturns his conviction in the coming weeks, Sharif would be eligible to run for a seat in the parliament. Analysts say in such a situation his Pakistan Muslim League party could also return to power.

