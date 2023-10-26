Police in Illinois fatally shoot sledgehammer-wielding man after reported domestic assault

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked two relatives with a sledgehammer in suburban Chicago has been fatally shot by police after he charged at officers. Officers in Round Lake Beach responded about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report and removed two injured women from an open garage. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the suspect armed with the sledgehammer charged at officers and first was shot with a stun gun. He continued toward the officers when at least one officer shot him with his service weapon. The man later died at a hospital. The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified him as 22-year-old Brandon Barry of Round Lake Beach.

