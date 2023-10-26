Rays push for swift approval of financing deal for new Tampa Bay ballpark, part of $6B development

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are pushing for swift approval of a financing deal for a new 30,000-seat ballpark, part of a much larger $6 billion redevelopment project that includes affordable housing, a hotel, a Black history museum and many other items. The St. Petersburg City Council got its first public look Thursday at the ballpark financing plan. It will be shared by the city, Pinellas County and the Rays. Team co-president Brian Auld said the goal is to obtain government approvals by March so that construction can stay on schedule for opening day of the 2028 season.

