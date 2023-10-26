Report: Quran-burning protester is ordered to leave Sweden but deportation on hold for now
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has reportedly withdrawn the residence permit of an Iraqi man who staged a series of public desecrations of the Quran this year but has put his deportation on hold, saying his life would be in danger if he were returned to Iraq. According to Swedish broadcaster TV4, the national Migration Agency made the decision this week after determining that Salwan Momika had provided false information in his application for asylum. Momika angered Muslims both in Sweden and abroad with anti-Islam protests in which he burned or otherwise desecrated the Quran. Swedish authorities allowed his demonstrations, citing freedom of speech, but his actions raised alarm among government and security officials.