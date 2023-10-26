FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies outside jury’s presence as judge decides what he can say

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried got a test run at testifying at his New York criminal trial when a judge sent jurors home but let him demonstrate portions of his testimony before deciding what jurors will hear. Bankman-Fried will provide his version Friday of how his multibillion dollar cryptocurrency empire collapsed, causing billions of dollars in losses that the government blames on him. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to illegally diverting billions of dollars from his clients and investors to make risky investments, buy luxury housing, engage in a star-studded publicity campaign and make large political and charitable donations.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and KEN SWEET Associated Press

