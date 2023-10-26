Senegalese opposition leader Sonko regains consciousness but remains on hunger strike, lawyer says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A lawyer for Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko says he’s regained consciousness after reports earlier this week he had fallen into a coma while on hunger strike. Attorney Juan Branco told The Associated Press that his client remains hospitalized and “in a very precarious condition” Thursday. Sonko is facing charges of calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state and other alleged crimes. But his supporters say the charges are politically motivated and aimed at derailing his participation in the upcoming February presidential election. Sonko has already been sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of corrupting youth.

By BABACAR DIONE and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.