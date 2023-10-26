Senegalese opposition leader Sonko regains consciousness but remains on hunger strike, lawyer says
By BABACAR DIONE and KRISTA LARSON
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A lawyer for Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko says he’s regained consciousness after reports earlier this week he had fallen into a coma while on hunger strike. Attorney Juan Branco told The Associated Press that his client remains hospitalized and “in a very precarious condition” Thursday. Sonko is facing charges of calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state and other alleged crimes. But his supporters say the charges are politically motivated and aimed at derailing his participation in the upcoming February presidential election. Sonko has already been sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of corrupting youth.