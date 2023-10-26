So Biden’s a no-show on the New Hampshire primary ballot. What happens next?
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wasn’t successful in unseating New Hampshire from the first-in-the-nation primary slot it has held for more than a century, but his decision not to appear on the state’s 2024 primary ballot has nonetheless added a new wrinkle to the contest and created complications for his campaign, state election officials and voters. State Democratic leaders have already begun organizing a write-in effort on Biden’s behalf, but the state may lose its all-important delegates for breaking national party rules.