Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary force resume peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia says

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia say the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary force have resumed peace talks. It says the talks between the army and the Rapid Support Forces are underway in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah and are being brokered by both Riyadh and Washington. The RSF and the army have both confirmed they would participate in the talks. Sudan was plunged into chaos in mid-April, when simmering tensions between the military and the RSF exploded into open warfare. Previous peace talks were held in Jeddah earlier this year but broke down in late June. The Saudi foreign ministry says it hopes the fresh negotiations will lead to another cease-fire, and to a political agreement

By JACK JEFFERY The Associated Press

