Teenager charged in deadly 2022 school shooting in Iowa seeks to withdraw guilty plea

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the 10 teenagers charged in a deadly 2022 shooting at an Iowa high school now wants to withdraw his guilty plea. Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of willful injury-causing serious injury. WHO-TV reports that in August, Lopez Sanchez agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. He filed a motion last week to withdraw the plea, claiming ineffective counsel. Fifteen-year-old Jose David Lopez was killed in the shooting on March 7, 2022, on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines. Two other teenagers were seriously injured.

