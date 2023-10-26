Police in Texas could arrest migrants under a bill that is moving closer to approval by the governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is moving closer to giving police broad new authority to arrest migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The Texas House on Thursday passed a measure that puts Republican Gov. Greg Abbott closer to a new confrontation with the Biden administrations over immigration. The measure would allow Texas police to arrest migrants and order them to leave the country, setting up another test of immigration enforcement powers that would likely face a court challenge. Opponents say handing all Texas law enforcement such power would risk inadvertent arrests of U.S. citizens and put families of mixed immigration status in danger.

