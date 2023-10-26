Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One year ago, billionaire Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X. X looks and feels something like Twitter, but the more time you spend on it the clearer it becomes that it’s merely an approximation. Musk has dismantled many core features of Twitter, but what X will become, and whether Musk can achieve his ambition of turning it into an “everything app” that everyone uses, remains unclear.

