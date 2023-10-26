US government says it plans to go after legal goods tied to illegal fentanyl trade in new strategy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced a new government-wide strategy that will target not only fentanyl but precursor materials used to make the synthetic opioid. Acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Troy Miller said Thursday that his agency will work with the postal service, shipping companies and others to thwart the supply chain used by traffickers. The pilot project will start in the San Diego corridor and then expand to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon. It is the latest effort by the Biden administration to combat the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history.

