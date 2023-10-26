White House says Russia is executing its own soldiers for not following orders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that Russia is executing soldiers who have failed to follow orders and threatening entire units with death if they retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday detailed the U.S. intelligence finding. It’s a development that U.S. officials believe reflects Russia’s manpower problems 20 months into its grinding invasion of Ukraine. This latest unveiling of intelligence about Russia’s struggles comes as the administration is pressing the Republican-controlled House to go along with providing more funding for Ukraine as Kyiv tries to repel Russia in a war that has no end in sight.

By AAMER MADHANII and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

