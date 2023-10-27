2 Korn Ferry Tour golfers become latest professional athletes to be suspended for sports betting

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two members of the Korn Ferry Tour have been suspended for placing bets on PGA Tour competitions, making them the latest professional athletes to be disciplined for sports betting. The tour said Friday that Vince India and Jake Staiano violated its “Integrity Program” by making the wagers. Neither placed a bet on tournaments in which they were playing, the tour says. The golfers on the PGA Tour’s developmental feeder tour were suspended for three and six months a day after Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto became the NHL’s first modern-day player to be disciplined for sports gambling.

