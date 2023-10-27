3 teens arrested as suspects in the killing of a homeless man in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the killing in Germany of a homeless man, which one of them apparently filmed. A passer-by found the victim’s body on Thursday in a meadow in Horn-Bad Meinberg, a town in western Germany. On Friday, police and prosecutors said that a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-olds were arrested as suspects. They said that the suspects and the man appeared to have met by chance and that they had a video of the crime which they believe was filmed and circulated by one of the suspects.

