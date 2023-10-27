About 30 children were taken hostage by Hamas militants. Their families wait in agony
By LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The families of children held captive by Hamas say they are adrift in a unique agony among the tragedies of Israel’s bloodiest day. Since the Oct. 7 massacre and incursion, Hadas Kalderon says she can hear her 12-year-old son, Erez, calling for her to save him from his captors. Maayan Zin says she’s not sleeping and that she is hoping her daughters, 8-year-old Ella, and 15-year-old Dafna, didn’t see their father murdered before they were abducted. They are some of the roughly 30 Israeli children who are hostages of Hamas, and are among the youngest victims of the Israel-Gaza war.