Coast Guard ends search for 3 Georgia fishermen missing at sea for nearly 2 weeks

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for three fishermen who are missing at sea nearly two weeks after their boat left the docks in Georgia. The decision was made Thursday evening after Coast Guard boats and planes spent a seventh day looking for the fishing vessel Carol Ann. Coast Guard Capt. Frank DelRusso says crews found no trace of the 31-foot boat after searching more than 94,000 square miles of ocean from northern Florida to Virginia. The boat’s captain, Dalton Conway, departed the Georgia port city of Brunswick on Oct. 14 along with two crew members, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow. They never returned. Barlow’s father, Chris Barlow, says he’s confident they’re still alive.

