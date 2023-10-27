Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors’ Cruise says it’s suspending its driverless operations nationwide as the robotaxi service works to rebuild public trust. The announcement arrives just days after California regulators revoked Cruise’s license — after determining that its driverless cars, which recently began transporting passengers throughout San Francisco, posed dangers to public safety. U.S. regulators have also been investigating Cruise’s operations, after receiving incident reports that suggested risks to pedestrian and passenger safety. The choice to suspend its driverless services isn’t related to any new on-road incidents, Cruise says. Human-supervised operations of Cruise’s autonomous vehicles, or AVs, will continue.

