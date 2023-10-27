Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration has designated four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas and Louisiana coasts for development of wind energy. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announcement Friday follows the first Gulf sale of leases for wind development earlier this year. That sale drew a $5.6 million bid from one company for one Gulf tract — a modest start for wind energy in the Gulf, which lags behind the Northeast in offshore wind power development. The agency said in a news release that it will next issue a formal notice for a proposed lease sale, which will be followed by a 60-day public comment period.

