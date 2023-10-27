George W. Bush has a little bounce as he throws ceremonial first pitch to start World Series
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush had a little bounce with his ceremonial first pitch to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez before Game 1 of the World Series. Bush is a former Texas governor and spent time as managing partner of the Rangers. Texas is playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bush was president when he famously threw out the first pitch of the first World Series game in New York after 9/11 terrorist attacks. He made that toss from the rubber without a bounce.