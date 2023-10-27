In the Kentucky governor’s race, the gun policy debate is both personal and political

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was struck by tragedy when one of his closest friends died in a mass shooting. The Democrat supports a proposal meant to keep firearms away from people deemed as threats to themselves or others. His Republican challenger offers condolences for his rival’s loss but opposes the measure. Beshear and GOP Attorney General Daniel Cameron staked out their stands on gun policy during a recent debate in Louisville. It was one of the most personal exchanges of their campaign for governor. It’s a wrenching issue in Kentucky’s largest city, which has long been plagued by gun violence.

