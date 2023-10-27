Jurors hear opposite views of whether Backpage founder knew the site was running sex ads

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurors at the criminal trial of a founder of the classified site Backpage.com heard opposite accounts in closing arguments of whether the founder knew there were prostitution ads on the site. Prosecutor Kevin Rapp says Michael Lacey was aware of the content of ads that had text and images indicative of prostitution. Lacey attorney Paul Cambria said his client had a good-faith belief that Backpage was being operated lawfully. Lacey and four former Backpage employees charged in the case pleaded not guilty to facilitating prostitution charges. Of the five, Lacey and two others pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.