Malaysia picks powerful ruler of Johor state as country’s new king under rotation system

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s royal families have elected the powerful and wealthy ruler of southern Johor state as the country’s new king under a unique rotating monarchy system. The palace said Friday that the 64-year-old Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar will ascend to the throne on Jan. 31 for a five-year term. His election had been widely expected, as the ruler of Johor state bordering Singapore was next in line based on a rotation order established among the country’s nine state rulers. Malaysia’s king plays a largely ceremonial role but is deemed the guardian of Islam and Malay tradition. The monarch has become more active in politics in recent years amid political instability that saw several changes of government.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.