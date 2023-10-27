Misinformation is flowing ahead of Ohio abortion vote. Some is coming from a legislative website.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Misinformation targeting a reproductive rights measure on Ohio’s fall ballot is appearing in an unusual place: the official website of the Republican-controlled state Senate. Groups backing the proposed constitutional amendment say it’s an improper use of a taxpayer-supported website, while several experts who study online misinformation say the effort by Republican lawmakers appears unprecedented. The messages are being elevated in online search results because they come from what is supposed to be a trusted, unbiased source. The “On The Record” blog on the state Senate website has recently turned its attention to denouncing Issue 1, the closely-watched abortion question.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

