The EU seeks to revive peace talks since no military answer seen in the Israel-Palestinian conflict

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders believe it’s time to lay the foundations for a future relationship between Israel and the Palestinians where the militant group Hamas does not control Gaza. The 27-nation bloc is exploring ways to realize a long-held EU ideal — two states living peacefully side by side — despite the dim prospects for peace. As the Palestinian death toll climbed beyond 7,000 and Israel carried out airstrikes on Friday, EU leaders called for a peace conference and a future political settlement that would stop such a conflict from ever starting again. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says war is not the solution, and that “at some point a political dialogue needs to start.”

