Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in southeast North Carolina has released the names of five people found fatally shot in a home earlier this week. Sampson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday for a report of a homicide. They found five people dead from gunshot wounds. The victims were Alfonza Jeffers, Lamar Williams, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Salazar Lopez and Jamie Lynn Rowland, the sheriff’s office reported Friday. The sheriff doesn’t have information about a suspect but told reporters his department was investigating some people of interest.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.