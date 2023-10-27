The Biden administration is encouraging the conversion of empty office space to affordable housing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a multi-agency effort to encourage states and cities to convert more empty office buildings into housing units, with billions of federal dollars available to help spur such transitions. The new initiative, announced Friday morning, involves the departments of housing and transportation as well as the General Services Administration and the Office of Management and Budget. It’s a multi-pronged effort to address both the national shortage of affordable housing and the post-pandemic surplus of vacant office buildings.

