UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce’ in Gaza leading to halt in Israel-Hamas fighting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a nonbinding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. It was the first U.N. response to Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and Israel’s ongoing military response and vow to obliterate Hamas. The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 120 to 14 with 45 abstentions. This was after rejecting a Canadian amendment backed by the United States to unequivocally condemn the “terrorist attacks” by Hamas and demand the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas.

