War-weary mothers, wives and children of Ukrainian soldiers demand a cap on military service time

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Scores of protesters have gathered in the streets of Ukrainian cities to demand a cap of 18 months on mandatory military service. The protests on Friday were a new suggestion of possible Ukrainian and international fatigue with the 20-month war. Both the warring sides are striving to keep their military momentum. But neither side is able to land a knockout blow and the fighting is expected to drag on deep into next year. The 18-month service limit would be the same maximum as before the war. It is currently open-ended for draftees. In the capital Kyiv, about 100 wives, mothers, children and relatives of Ukrainian soldiers attended the demonstration.

