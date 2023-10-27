Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge says the state Senate’s vote to fire a top elections official last month had no effect. Dane County Judge Ann Peacock ruled Friday that Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, will remain in office while a lawsuit plays out. Republicans who control the Senate want the court to order the elections commission to appoint an administrator for them to approve, but Democrats argue that Wolfe can remain in office indefinitely. Republicans have targeted Wolfe because of how she managed the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Numerous reviews have concluded that the election was fair and accurate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.