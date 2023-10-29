Court arguments begin in effort to bar Trump from presidential ballot under ‘insurrection’ clause

DENVER (AP) — Court arguments are beginning in the effort to bar former President Donald Trump from running for his old job again. The first set of arguments start in Colorado Monday. A judge has scheduled a weeklong hearing on whether the U.S. Constitution’s clause barring someone who “engaged in insurrection” against it means Trump can’t run for president in Colorado. On Thursday, the Minnesota Supreme Court will consider the same issue for the Minnesota ballot. Either case could reach the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court has never ruled on the clause, which was added after the Civil War.

