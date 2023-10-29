Democrat Brandon Presley seeks big turnout in Nov. 7 bid to unseat Mississippi’s Republican governor

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Democrat Brandon Presley is trying to block Republican Gov. Tate Reeves from winning a second term in Mississippi. But Presley faces a narrow path in the deeply conservative state in the Nov. 7 election. Mississippi’s last Democratic governor lost a race for a second term 20 years ago. Presley needs strong turnout from a coalition of Black voters who traditionally support Democrats and white voters who are disenchanted with conditions in the state. Presley says Reeves is trying to hold onto money and power by sowing racial division. Reeves says Mississippi has momentum with job creation and improved academic performance by public school students.

