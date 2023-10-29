Kentucky Derby winner Mage out of Breeders’ Cup Classic, trainer says horse has decreased appetite

ARCADIA. Calif. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage won’t run in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic. The colt had yet to travel to California for the world championships next weekend at Santa Anita. His trainer, Gustavo Delgado, posted online that the colt had a temperature and a decreased appetite. However, he expects Mage to fully recover. The colt’s owners have said they intend to race him next year as a 4-year-old. Also out of the BC Classic is Geaux Rocket Ride. The colt was injured during a workout Saturday. That leaves Belmont champion Arcangelo as the lone Triple Crown race winner in the Classic. Preakness winner National Treasure is due to run in the $1 million BC Dirt Mile.

