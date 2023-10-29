Mainers gather for Sunday mass to pray, reflect days after a mass shooting left 18 dead

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Residents in Maine gathered for Sunday mass just days after the body of man suspected of killing 18 people earlier this week was found dead. The Rev. Daniel Greenleaf the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston began services by saying how great it was to be able to finally pray together after days of lockdown while police searched for 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin. His body was found late Friday at a recycling center. The worst mass shooting in the state’s history occurred on Wednesday night, when Card allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley and then a bar.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

