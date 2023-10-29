Mission impossible? Biden says Mideast leaders must consider a two-state solution after the war ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Israel-Hamas war enters a new phase, President Joe Biden is pressing Israeli and Arab leaders to think hard about their eventual postwar reality. Biden says central to that future should be achieving the long-sought two-state solution, where Israel co-exists with an independent Palestinian state. The push for a two-state solution has been put on the back burner since the last American-led effort at peace talks collapsed in 2014. Biden himself said last year that the “ground is not ripe” for such talks. But Biden is now warning that the Middle East can’t go back to the prewar status quo.

By AAMER MADHANI, CHRIS MEGERIAN, WILL WEISSERT and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

