Ohio high court upholds 65-year prison term in thefts from nursing homes, assisted living facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is upholding a 65-year prison term for a central Ohio woman who plead guilty to stealing jewelry and other valuables from elderly residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The high court ruled last week that a trial court properly imposed consecutive sentences on former nurse’s aide Susan Gwynne. Gwynne pleaded guilty in 2016 to 46 of 101 charges, including burglary, theft and receiving stolen property. She acknowledged having stolen jewelry, watches and other items from dozens of residents of senior living facilities to support a drug habit.

