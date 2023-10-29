Rescuers search for missing migrants off Sicilian beach after a shipwreck kills at least 5

ROME (AP) — Rescuers say sea searches have resumed in the sea and along the coasts of southwestern Sicily, where a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants became grounded, killing five people and leaving about 20 missing. The bodies of five men were recovered on Saturday morning on the beach of Marinella di Selinunte, near Trapani, while 35 other men survived the shipwreck and were identified after reaching small towns nearby, the Coast Guard said. Survivors said there were about 60 men people onboard when it left Tunisia on Thursday night.

