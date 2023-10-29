Trump is returning to Iowa on Sunday for his eighth campaign stop in little more than a month

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump will headline his eighth campaign event in Iowa in a little more than a month on Sunday as part of the former president’s accelerated fall schedule leading up to the first-in-the-nation caucuses in January. Trump’s planned speech at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux City follows events Monday in New Hampshire and Saturday in Nevada. The Republican’s campaign has long tried to show its dominance over his rivals with big early-state victories. Trump’s team has promised a more disciplined effort in Iowa than in 2016, when Trump finished second to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

