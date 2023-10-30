Activists urge Paris Olympics organizers to respect the rights of migrants and homeless people

PARIS (AP) — Aid groups and social justice activists have appealed to French authorities to protect the rights of thousands of migrants and others living on the streets as the Paris region prepares for next year’s Olympic Games. More than 70 nongovernmental organizations issued a letter Monday to Paris region authorities, the Olympics organizing committee and Olympic sponsors warning of a risk of ‘’social cleansing’’ of society’s most marginalized. Paris police routinely clear out tent camps housing migrants from around the world, citing public health and safety. Organizers say they promise to make the Games socially and environmentally responsible.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.