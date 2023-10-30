Outraised and embattled, Lauren Boebert heads back to Colorado with a revamped campaign strategy

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert faces a tough reelection bid. She’s running damage control after being caught on tape earlier this year vaping and groping with a date in a Denver theater. She will likely face a rematch with Democrat Adam Frisch who she defeated by only 546 votes last election. Frisch has already raised three times as much as Boebert as her campaign overhauls its strategy. Boebert has offered olive branches to local newspapers she once spurned. She is leaning heavily into local issues instead of national ones. And she is trying to strike a balance between her national profile as a MAGA superstar and her job as a policymaker.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

