Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling killed a 91-year-old woman in a ‘terrifying night’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shells have struck residential areas of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described as a “terrifying night.” The regional governor said Monday that the overnight shelling set fire to a high-rise apartment building and blew out windows. The woman lived on the ninth floor and died when an apartment wall fell on her, her daughter said. Apart from reportedly fierce fighting at some points along the front line, which stretches for more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles), the conflict appears largely deadlocked and focused on long-range fire.

