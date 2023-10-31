As Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills, bankers doubted he’d get NFL’s OK, emails show at fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Internal emails shown at Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial reveal that when he tried to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014, investment bankers doubted the NFL would allow it but encouraged him to stay in the running. The internal emails were aired in court on Tuesday. Trump offered $1 billion cash for the Bills but lost out to a $1.4 billion offer from the owners of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, Terry and Kim Pegula. Trump’s failed bid is one of the business moves under scrutiny in the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. It accuses the ex-president of deceiving banks, insurers and others by giving them financial statements that massively inflated the values of his assets. Trump denies any wrongdoing and says the statements actually lowballed his wealth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.