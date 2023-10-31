Skip to Content
Australian prime minister to raise imprisoned democracy blogger during China visit

Published 9:03 PM

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will raise the plight of a detained Australian democracy blogger with Chinese leaders during his visit to China. Albanese said he had approved a draft letter to the two sons of Yang Hengjun, who has been detained in China since 2019. Albanese said the government was sympathetic to the sons’ concerns. The sons have made public a letter to Albanese that said there was a “narrow window of opportunity” to secure their father’s freedom before Albanese leaves for China. Albanese will meet China’s president and premier.

