Closing arguments next in FTX founder Sam Bankman’s fraud trial after his testimony ends

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has undergone a final barrage of questions from a prosecutor aimed at showing that he’s not being honest about how $8 billion of his customers’ funds disappeared, setting the stage for final arguments. Those are set to take place Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon finished her cross examination on Tuesday of the man who was riding high on the cryptocurrency wave until his businesses collapsed last year. Bankman-Fried insisted through four days on the witness stand that he didn’t know about the billions missing from his companies until days before they entered bankruptcy proceedings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.