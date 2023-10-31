Connecticut officer who shocked shoplifting suspect 3 times is charged with assault, cruelty

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who shocked a shoplifting suspect three times with a stun gun, including when the man was on the ground apologizing, has been charged with assault and cruelty. Naugatuck Officer Nicholas Kehoss turned himself in to state police on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued, state police said Tuesday. He is free after posting a $50,000 bond and is due in court on Nov. 8. Kehoss did not return emails seeking comment. The officer became the subject of an investigation after a body camera video showed him chasing Jarell Day of Waterbury, into a field on Oct. 14 and shocking him three times with a stun gun, including when the man was on the ground apologizing.

