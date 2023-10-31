House Speaker Mike Johnson was once the dean of a Christian law school. It never opened its doors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Johnson does not typically mention one aspect of his work before being elected to Congress. He was once chosen to be the dean of a small Baptist law school. But the school ultimately collapsed without enrolling students or opening its doors. The episode is a reminder of how little is know about Johnson, who quickly rose from relative obscurity to suddenly become House speaker last week. His time at the law school offers insight into how Johnson navigated leadership challenges that echo the chaos, feuding and hard right politics that define the House Republican majority he now leads.

