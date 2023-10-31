Hungary bans teenagers from visiting World Press Photo exhibition over display of LGBTQ+ images

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — People younger than 18 have been barred from visiting the World Press Photo exhibition in Hungary after the government determined some of its photos violate a contentious law restricting LGBTQ+ content. A set of five photos in the prestigious global exhibition, which depict elderly members of the Philippines’ LGBTQ+ community, led a far-right Hungarian lawmaker to file a complaint with the country’s cultural ministry, which found that they violate a Hungarian law that prohibits the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors. It is the latest move by Hungary’s nationalist government to restrict materials that depict or promote homosexuality to minors in media.

