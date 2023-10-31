Nevada’s Republican governor criticizes the state GOP holding a caucus despite a separate primary
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is criticizing his state party’s plan to forge ahead with a caucus despite the state-run primary occurring two days prior. The move is further escalating an intra-party rift that has consumed the Nevada Republican Party over its rules to nominate a potential challenger to President Joe Biden. Speaking on the “Nevada Newsmakers” podcast episode, which aired Tuesday, Lombardo echoed widespread concerns about the dueling election processes, mainly that it would cause confusion and would be arduous for Republican voters. He specifically criticized a rule adopted by the state party that bars any candidate who runs in the presidential primary to participate in the caucus.